The High Sheriff of Warwickshire came bearing gifts when he visited the mayor’s parlour at Nuneaton Town Hall.

Mayor of Nuneaton Cllr Jeff Clarke with his gift from High Sheriff David Kelham.

David Kelham gave a bottle of High Sheriff Ale to Cllr Jeff Clarke, who said: “Given his background in the drinks and hospitality industry, and his recognition of the part local producers and pubs play in making communities stronger, David approached a number of Warwickshire brewers to produce an ale.

“He selected a light but well-balanced and flavoursome pale ale produced for him by Windmill Hill Brewery in Leamington and his daughter designed the label which bears a silhouette of a High Sheriff with an uncanny resemblance.

“It was a pleasure to be able to host David and very generous of him to bring a bottle of his brew along and I look forward to having a taste of it.’’