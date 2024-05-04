Conservative Philip Seccombe re-elected as Warwickshire's police and crime commissioner - by the narrowest of margins
Conservative Philip Seccombe has been re-elected as Warwickshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC) - by the narrowest of margins.
After the count, there were just 261 votes between Mr Seccombe (with 45,638 votes) and Labour's Sarah Feeney (with 45,377 votes).
Liberal Democrat Richard Dickson came third with 24,867 votes.
Back in 2021, Mr Seccombe won with a majority of over 40,000.
In the Warwick district, Sarah Feeney got the most votes with 11,998 – Philip Seccombe got 9,025 and Richard Dickson got 6,411. But after all the districts and boroughs were added together, Mr Seccombe secured the highest number of votes (45,638).