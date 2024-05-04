Conservative Philip Seccombe re-elected as Warwickshire's police and crime commissioner - by the narrowest of margins

There were just 261 votes between the Conservative and Labour candidate, who made huge cuts into the previous 40,000 majority in 2021
By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Conservative Philip Seccombe has been re-elected as Warwickshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC) - by the narrowest of margins.

After the count, there were just 261 votes between Mr Seccombe (with 45,638 votes) and Labour's Sarah Feeney (with 45,377 votes).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat Richard Dickson came third with 24,867 votes.

Most Popular
Conservative Philip Seccombe has been re-elected as Warwickshire's police and crime commissionerConservative Philip Seccombe has been re-elected as Warwickshire's police and crime commissioner
Conservative Philip Seccombe has been re-elected as Warwickshire's police and crime commissioner

Back in 2021, Mr Seccombe won with a majority of over 40,000.

In the Warwick district, Sarah Feeney got the most votes with 11,998 – Philip Seccombe got 9,025 and Richard Dickson got 6,411. But after all the districts and boroughs were added together, Mr Seccombe secured the highest number of votes (45,638).

Related topics:Philip SeccombeWarwickshireLabourPCCLiberal DemocratWarwick