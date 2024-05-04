Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative Philip Seccombe has been re-elected as Warwickshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC) - by the narrowest of margins.

After the count, there were just 261 votes between Mr Seccombe (with 45,638 votes) and Labour's Sarah Feeney (with 45,377 votes).

Liberal Democrat Richard Dickson came third with 24,867 votes.

Back in 2021, Mr Seccombe won with a majority of over 40,000.