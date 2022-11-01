Bedworth Civic Hall. Photo: Google Street View.

The unexpected scenario could form a consultation by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council if a cabinet report is backed by councillors next Wednesday, November 9.

If they agree, the period of engagement will begin on Thursday, November 10 and end at noon on Monday, January 9.

The council has made it clear that it will not contribute any further cash to running the venue, or to the capital investment it says is needed before it could be opened again.

As a result, the council wants to hear from parties who believe they have:

- A plan for the potential viable operation of the Civic Hall on a sustainable basis to the borough council in the immediate future, showing how the immediate capital investment requirements would be met.

- Ideas for continued or alternative use of the building in the current period at no cost to the borough council, while plans for the future development of the site are considered.

- Ideas for future use of the site if the Civic Hall was to be replaced.

Council leader, Cllr Kris Wilson, said: “We know the Civic Hall is a much-loved building, but we have made it clear we don’t have the money to run it any longer due to the effect this would have on all the other services run by this borough council. The decision not to re-open the building under its previous arrangements has been made, and that will not change.

“However, we are interested in speaking to those people who might be willing to work with us to get the best use out of either the Civic Hall in its current guise, the current building for another use, or for this site if the Civic Hall building were to be replaced.

“Whatever the future holds for this building, we are keen to find the best result for the people of Bedworth and surrounding areas.”

The council said its decision to not reopen the Civic Hall was based on low usage in recent years, poor financial returns and a lack of capital to refurbish it.

The authority has also published an outline Bedworth Town Centre Vision, setting out how the site could look if new homes and a new, smaller civic hall and library were created in the same area.

The engagement period will allow the council to explore willingness among other bodies to take on the running of the venue in some viable new arrangement, or to explore other realistic opportunities for its future existence.

Information about financial performance, investment requirements and past bookings will be available for inspection as part of the process.

Opportunities will be sought to engage people in a number of ways, and to reach out through community and arts organisations.