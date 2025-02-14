Council Tax is set to increase in Warwick district - here's what the money could be spent on

Warwick District Council has outlined its spending plans after recommending an increase in Council Tax for its 2025/26 budget.

In line with councils across the country, the district council's cabinet has recommended an increase of 2.99 per cent, which is £5.45 per year for a Band D household.

Councillors said this increase is in line with their plan to "balance the five-year medium-term financial strategy", approved by the council in February last year.

Warwick District Council receives just under nine per cent of all Council Tax collected, with over 91 per cent going to Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police and town and parish councils.

The district council’s budget included investments in programmes which the council says will "ensure continued improvement of services".

They include:

The development of energy-efficient new council homes within the district.

Roll out of its low carbon energy strategy with the aim of reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions from public buildings and housing.

Improvement plans for St Nicholas Park and Victoria Park, as well as the start of work to create a new Country Park

The 2025/6 General Fund Budget was approved on February 6, with the investment plans recommended to Full Council when they meet on February 19.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for finance, Cllr Jonathan Chilvers said: “This year’s budget has been set against an uncertain economic environment, and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

"This council’s sound financial discipline and continued focus on providing valued services for our residents, was key to our budget setting.”

“I look forward to Full Council’s debate of the budget later in the month.”