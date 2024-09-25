Councillor wants to hear from residents who have had double glazing rejected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Sweeney, town councillor for Leamington Clarendon, is calling on residents who have had planning applications rejected for the installation of double-glazed windows to help him campaign on the issue.

Residents who live in a conservation area, which covers most of Leamington town centre, must submit a planning application if they wish to replace their windows. Many residents are finding, however, that their applications for double glazing are being rejected by Warwick District Council’s planning committee on the grounds that they would have an adverse effect on the character of the conservation area.

Double-glazed windows bring significant benefits – improved energy efficiency, a warmer home and cheaper energy bills. They also keep out more outside noise than single-glazed windows and reduce condensation which can lead to damp and mould.

Warwick District Council says it is following national planning policies, which favour conservation over energy efficiency in conservation areas.

Councillor Jamie Sweeney says “It’s incredibly frustrating that planning applications for double-glazed windows keep getting rejected. To tackle the climate crisis and deliver warm homes that are cheap to run, upgrades to improve the energy efficiency of homes such as installing double glazing are essential.”

“It’s even more frustrating,” he said, “that they’re being rejected on conservation grounds when double glazing looks virtually identical to single glazing to most people.”

“I’d like to campaign on this issue to change planning policies so residents in Leamington can make these vital improvements to their homes. Please do get in touch if you’ve been affected and would like to share your story.”

Councillor Sweeney can be contacted at [email protected]