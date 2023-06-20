Councillors adapt to new balance of power in Rugby Town Hall following political changes

The leader of Rugby Borough Council has called on councillors of all political parties to work together as they all adapt to the new balance of power.

Councillor Derek Poole (Con, Wolston & the Lawfords) delivered a speech at last week’s meeting for all councillors in the wake of the Tories losing outright control of the council in May’s local elections.

As the biggest party with 21 out of 42 seats, the Tories remain in charge without quite having a majority and fill all six cabinet positions that oversee the running of the council’s major services.

However, with Labour having 12 seats and the Liberal Democrats nine there is the potential for big decisions to be tied, in which case the casting vote would fall to chair and new mayor Councillor Maggie O’Rourke (Benn), the former leader of the Labour group.

And at last week's meeting, Rugby's Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors defeated the Conservatives in a vote for the first time in decades, due to the changes in numbers.

Deputy leader of the Labour group of councillors, Cllr Ish Mistry (New Bilton Ward) said: "This is the first time in nearly 20 years that the Tories have lost a key vote in the chamber. It's a clear sign that the political landscape has changed drastically since we won two seats from them in May.

"Given the new political reality, we'll be working hard to make sure that our policy agenda is given more prominence at the council and working constructively to achieve this on behalf of the whole borough."

Cllr Poole, who served as deputy to predecessor Seb Lowe prior to him being deposed in May, thanked all councillors for respecting the “democratic mandate” his party had to lead the council having remained the largest party.

“You can trust me to work with you on big issues affecting our council, residents and businesses,” he said.

“I will be seeking a consensus with the group leaders and with the council as a whole so we can work together and deliver without delay and without prioritising party or personal ambition.

“Nevertheless, you have appointed me leader. That office and that of my cabinet carry out responsibilities that cannot be delegated or shared.

“In return, I expect each and every one of you to allow my cabinet to exercise those responsibilities using the powers that they carry. We will not abuse your trust.

“We all know the coming year will be intense and demanding. Workers and families continue to face many challenges and there is big work ahead of us in continuing the transformation of this borough and this council.”

Cllr Poole went on to reflect on the “many changes” since he was first elected in 2003, adding that the council and borough itself had become “completely different places”.

“What has stayed the same, however, is the commitment of the elected members of this council to do the right thing for our communities,” he added.

“Yes, we are elected representatives of political parties, and each of us approaches issues from particular points of view but – and this is the way – we don’t allow political ambition or opportunism to cloud our judgement, affect our debates or prevent this council from meeting its obligations.”

“We always find a way to work together to do the right thing for our residents and businesses, support workers and families and public services through the rising cost of living and deliver a first-class council service.