The deputy leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council is urging residents to unite and stand up to problem neighbours. Town hall photo: Google Street View

The plea was made by Cllr Clare Golby, portfolio holder for housing and communities and deputy leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, after follow-up action against a tenant who had already been taken to court.

In May, the council got an 18-month Suspended Possession Order against a tenant of Gilfil Road, Nuneaton, after a dog attack, illegal breeding and running a business from the property.

The order prevents the tenant, their household and or visitors to the property from engaging in anti-social behaviour due to illegal drug use and from having pets at the property.

It allows the tenants to remain in their home, and if a further tenancy breach occurs, the council can apply to the courts for a warrant for an eviction.

But information provided by Warwickshire Police’s Dog Unit showed the tenant breached the terms of their order by having dogs at the property without permission, resulting in a further hearing on August 5.

The tenant agreed to an extension of the order for a further five years and an additional clause was included to ensure they allow access to the property when given 24 hours notice in writing for property inspections to be completed.

Cllr Golby said after the latest court hearing: “Yet again we have here a person who thought either the rules didn’t apply, or they’d never get caught. They do and they did.

“This is another good result brought about by the local community working confidentially with council officers to deal with a problem person from their neighbourhood.

“I would ask everyone who is experiencing a hard time with bad neighbours, be that with noise, dogs, fires, drug use or anything else that unnecessarily impacts you in your own home, get together with other neighbours and stand up for one and other,” she added.

“There’s much more strength in numbers and good results can be achieved faster if there’s more people involved.