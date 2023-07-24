A bid to build two homes on the car park of a landmark Newbold pub have been thrown out.

The controversial plan for land at the Newbold Crown - on the corner of the village’s Main Street and Brownsover Road – provoked opposition from councillors of all parties, residents and pub champions Camra.

Ahead of the planning meeting on Wednesday, July 19, officers recommended that a bid by pubs operator Punch for two, three-bed semi-detached dwellings on the site should be rejected.

The mood of the meeting was summed up by Cllr Simon Ward (Con, Wolston and the Lawfords) who said: “I’ve never seen an application with so many reasons for refusal.”

The Newbold Crown... a landmark site on a busy crossroads. Photo: Google Street View.

Cllr Ish Mistry (Lab, New Bilton) proposed refusal and Cllr Toby Lawrence (Con, Bilton) seconded him, with the committee then voting unanimously to reject the plan.

The application went before committee following a large number of objections – 29 from neighbours – and a request from Cllr Wayne Rabin (Con, Newbold and Brownsover).

Their opposition covered issues such as the impact on traffic and parking, overdevelopment and the impact on neighbouring properties.

Camra’s objections were also listed, claiming there would be a disturbance to the pub’s trade, possibly putting its future in jeopardy.

Ahead of the meeting, Cllr Nooria Sayani (Lab, Newbold and Brownsover) met a number of residents and voiced their concerns in a letter of objection.

Speaking after the meeting, she said: “Permission was rightly refused on several grounds. Thank you to residents and businesses for engaging and the planning team for listening.

“The officer did a great job in presenting an evidence-based case for refusal.