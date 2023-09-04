The shaping up of the next chapter in Nuneaton and Bedworth’s Borough Plan reaches a crucial point today, Monday, September 4.

As part of the last stages of the plan review process, the borough council is undertaking a final six-week public consultation that kicks off today.

The focus of this exercise will be on a number of issues:

Legal compliance – does the plan meet the legal and procedural requirements made under various statues?

Soundness – has the plan been positively prepared, justified, effective and consistent with national policy?

Meets the duty to cooperate – has the council engaged and worked effectively with neighbouring authorities and statutory bodies?

The consultation can be completed online and electronic response forms should be emailed to [email protected].

There is also an option to speak to one of the council’s planning policy officers by calling 024 7637 6288 during normal office hours.

The main consultation documents and paper response forms are available at Nuneaton, Bedworth and Bulkington libraries - or at Nuneaton Town Hall, which is open to visitors between 10am and 2pm, Monday to Friday, when a planning policy officer will also be on hand.

Paper response forms should be posted to Planning Policy, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Town Hall, Coton Road, Nuneaton CV11 5AA.

The responses to the consultation will be reviewed and will be sent to the planning inspectorate along with the consultation documents and evidence base as part of the formal examination process.

The likely schedule is as follows:

December 6 – the plan goes to the council’s cabinet for submission approval.

December 12 – the plan goes to full council for final approval.

December 22 – the plan is submitted to the inspectorate.

The council’s portfolio holder for planning and regulation, Cllr Richard Smith, said: “We are in the final stages of the Borough Plan review, and I would like to encourage anyone who hasn’t already, to get involved in this final consultation process and provide their feedback.