Clarity over the future direction of a flagship arts venue has moved a step closer.

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council is ready to hear in detail from outside organisations interested in reopening Bedworth Civic Hall.

Members of the council’s ruling cabinet agreed at a meeting last Wednesday, July 26, to move to the final stage of the process and tender the leasehold interest in the building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, two organisations have expressed an interest in taking the building on.

Bedworth Civic Hall. Photo: Google Street View.

Now they and any other interested party may submit a formal offer to do so.

The successful bidder will then agree final details of a lease with the borough council, likely to give them the right to run the building for 25 years.

Members of the cabinet agreed the final decision will be taken by senior officers and portfolio holder for public services, Cllr Sue Markham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said of the council’s approach since its controversial decision to close it: “All the way through this process we have been keen to be as open and transparent as possible, guided throughout by the relevant legislation.

“We are seeking the very best result we can get for the council tax payers of this borough and at this point we don’t want to put any impediment in the way of any bidder with a realistic proposal to breathe new life into this building.”

Any organisation wishing to take part in the process can do so by completing the online bid process.