Dangerous and inaccurate social media posts targeted at planning officers involved with Brandon speedway decision

Rugby Town Hall

Speaking before the application was considered at last night's meeting, Nicola Smith, Rugby Borough Council’s chief officer for growth and investment, addressed councillors and members of the public.

She said: “We know that the next item is a controversial planning application. There is a false narrative running on websites and social media which singles out individual planning officers - past and present.

"This is a misunderstanding in that planning officers do not reach decisions in isolation, they work part of the planning team. It is therefore completely wrong to be singling out officers.”

Advertisement

She went on to say there had been social media posts seeking to find out where individual officers lived and added: “This is completely unacceptable. In reaching a judgement and advising you of that judgement, we should be able to conduct this role without fear of interference, threat or coercion by any party.”