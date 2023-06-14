Decisions delayed on two plans for 379 homes on the edge of the Rugby borough

They have been delayed so councillors can question a highways specialist

Planning decisions for two developments totalling 379 homes on the edge of the Rugby borough have been delayed so councillors can question a highways specialist.

Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council’s planning applications committee deferred both applications until Monday, June 26 (6pm), when an officer from Warwickshire County Council’s highways department will be available to attend a reconvened meeting to field concerns.

Borough and district councils across Warwickshire make decisions on applications for development but planning officers, the professionals employed by councils to make recommendations based on the law and local plans, consult a wide range of organisations that have responsibility for or are stakeholders in relevant issues.

Highways matters that frequently come up from objectors include road safety, congestion and parking, all matters that fall under the remit of the county council.

Unless the county objects, borough councillors are pretty much powerless to reject applications on highways grounds because it leaves the decision open to being appealed by the applicant and costs being awarded against the council dealing with planning.

That remains a bone of contention in many councils with Nuneaton & Bedworth opting to act in April when councillors openly called for highways experts to attend planning meetings to explain their decisions.

One application relate to outline permission for up to 230 homes on land off Lancing Road on eastern edge of the village of Bulkington, on the edge of the Rugby borough. It addresses the principle of housing development there with further permission required when detailed plans come forward.

The other is for 149 homes with between one and five bedrooms on land to the rear of Coventry Road, Bulkington. Both have been recommended for approval by the borough’s planning officers.

Warwickshire County Council’s highways department raised no objection to either but residents local to each site have filed concerns over traffic and congestion in addition to other matters, including the rate at which Bulkington is growing and the impact on the village’s character, green space and wildlife.