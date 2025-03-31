Demolition plan to make way for Leicestershire innovation centre and café near Lutterworth

A decision will be made in May.

A demolition plan has been put forward to make way for an innovation centre and a café near Lutterworth.

Applicant GLP Holdings LP has submitted the plan to Harborough District Council for Mere Lane in Bittesby.

The work will include the demolition, reconstruction and use of Bittesby Cottage as offices, and the extension and use of Bittesby Brick Barn as the Magna Park Lutterworth Innovation Centre (MPLIC). The site is roughly equal to 40 per cent of a full football pitch and based to the north of Magna Park. It comprises two main buildings with associated parking. Plans note the first building is Bittesby Cottage, which is vacant and immediately adjacent to Bittesby House, which hosts the Centre for Logistics Education and Research, and opposite the Bittesby Brick Barn (BBB). The latter houses the GLP estate offices which serve Magna Park.

Documents note the complex of buildings around and including Bittesby House are recognised as non-designated heritage assets – buildings that have heritage significance and are recognised in local planning decisions, but do not meet the criteria for formal designation, such as being listed.

The significance of Bittesby House is in its relationship with the Bittesby deserted medieval village and scheduled monument that lies approximately 400 metres away from the house. The house represents the final stage of the site’s occupation since the desertion of the medieval

village, they add.

Although most of the house dates to the 19th century, some parts date back to the 16th or 17th century while Bittesby Cottage and Brick Barns have “limited architectural significance”, having been altered with their original windows removed. They do have a historical association with

Bittesby House, potentially having housed farmworkers employed by the occupants of the House, plans note.

Documents state the new MPLIC will complement the Logistics Institute of Technology (CLEAR) based at Bittesby House. On completion of the development, GLP and estate employees will transfer from their existing office accommodation at BBB to the Bittesby Cottage redevelopment,

they add.

The applicant notes the relocation will enable all of BBB to be used as a dedicated and freestanding Magna Park Lutterworth Innovation Centre, adding: “The refurbishment and expansion of the existing underused office space will create a versatile environment designed to accommodate various functions and events, promoting growth and innovation within the logistics sector and will benefit from close proximity to CLEAR”.

In terms of facilities, the application states the Innovation Centre will feature a “flexible event and collaboration space” that can host workshops, seminars, and networking events for both small and large groups. The proposals include seating arrangements for up to 50 attendees during seminar events.

A café and kitchen area are also included in the plans, to offer facilities to support events. The Innovation Centre will also provide meeting rooms, lecture and events spaces, and utilities such as bathrooms, changing areas and events café facilities.

Consultation on the plans runs until Tuesday, April 15. The deadline for a decision on the plans is Wednesday, May 7.