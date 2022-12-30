The breakdown has been unveiled of how Rugby Borough Council is spending £180,600 to support the voluntary and community sector.

A significant increase for Rugby Foodbank is part of the confirmed package of grants from the borough council to community organisations.

As reported by the Advertiser before Christmas, Rugby Foodbank will be getting a big increase in recognition of the growing pressure on its services caused by the cost-of-living crisis – it got £2,000 in the current year but that will rise to £8,000 for 2023-24.

Bedworth, Rugby, and Nuneaton Citizens Advice (Brancab) will receive up to £73,000 for its work supporting thousands of residents each year in tackling debt, maximising their income, accessing housing and various other challenges.

A council spokesperson said: “So far in 2022 Brancab have worked with Rugby residents to gain over £1million, primarily from debt tackled and welfare benefits residents were entitled to.”

Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) supports organisations in the borough, ensuring they are well run and can access grants that enable them to deliver services. In 2021-22 WCAVA supported 93 groups in the borough and enabled them to win £160,000 in small grant funding. It will get £39,600 in 2023-24.

Community associations in New Bilton, Benn, Overslade, Long Lawford, Brownsover and Newbold will share £45,000 in the same period, to support the work they do in each area.

Portfolio holder for this work, Cllr Emma Crane, said: "Rugby's community organisations provide a valued service to residents and they are often best placed to provide specialist support.

