All eyes will be on the council chamber this evening at 6pm for the first meeting of the cabinet since last month’s elections saw two Labour gains and the borough council go to no overall control.

With the Conservatives being the largest party with 21 of the 42 seats, the initial impression is that no overall control means no overall change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cabinet brings together the heads of each aspect of the council’s work and is still made up only of Conservative councillors – in this instance the new leader Cllr Derek Poole, his deputy Cllr Ian Picker and four of their colleagues, namely Cllrs Adam Daly, Carolyn Robbins, Carolyn Watson-Merret and Tim Willis.

The first meeting of Rugby Borough Council's new cabinet will help to shape the way forward under no overall control. Photo: Google Street View.

But whereas this powerful meeting of minds could previously steer council policy at meetings that could be rattled through with little fear of policy choices being knocked off course, the new Tory top team will be mindful of the need to work with the two opposition parties, whose combined number of seats now matches their own.

They know that ultimately, though no alliances are in place, decisions at subsequent meetings of the full council could result in a tied vote, with the casting vote being with the Mayor – Labour’s Cllr Maggie O’Rourke.

With previous council leader Seb Lowe having been one of the casualties of the May elections, his replacement and former deputy, Cllr Poole, has spoken positively about shaping a new way of going about business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And while the agenda for today’s meeting does not rate as one of the weightiest in living memory, it does reveal in the detail that no overall control has meant some fresh approaches to the future.

Among the admin steps the new council has to take, there are a number of decisions to be taken about membership of working groups that will focus on specific aspects of the council’s progress.

Of particular note is the setting up of a group to focus on the town centre. The agenda notes: “It is proposed that a town centre regeneration working group (TCRWG) be established as part of the overall governance structure for the delivery of the town centre regeneration strategy.

"The purpose of the group will be to consider and advise on individual projects, monitor progress on the delivery of projects and act as a champion within the organisation, and with external delivery partners and relevant stakeholders to ensure the success of the programme overall.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it is here that we see signs of an approach in line with the new balance of power, with each of the three parties having two councillors on it – Cllrs Poole and Picker for the Tories; Labour group leader Cllr Michael Moran and his colleague Cllr John Slinger; and Lib Dem group leader Cllr Jerry Roodhouse and colleague Cllr Neil Sandison.

The meeting will confirm membership of eight further working groups – and will also look to put forward to full council support for the Monks Kirby Neighbourhood Plan.