'Dunchurch businesses are open as usual' says county council as roadworks continue

'Delays possible' may have been be a slight understatement. Photo taken from the passenger seat of the Advertiser's car.

'Businesses are open as usual' was the line from Warwickshire County Council as the much-maligned roadworks on the Dunchurch crossroads continue - although in a major concession, resurfacing has been delayed until next year.

The works caused much annoyance among residents when they began weeks ago, with the Advertiser observing tailbacks right through the village at times.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been concern from businesses owners, with the worry being that residents have been put off going anywhere near the temporary traffic lights - which seem to have been remarkably effective at causing queues.

But Warwickshire County Council is urging residents to continue to support the businesses through Christmas, with access to premises maintained through walkways and routes in to parking spaces.

A concession on the part of the county council came when they announced that plans to resurface the junction have now been rescheduled to January next year in order to attempt to help businesses through the Christmas period.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We have listened to the concerns of local businesses that local residents need to be able to gain access to their premises.

"The traffic management is designed to minimise disruption while ensuring the safety of pedestrians.

“We have also taken the decision to reschedule the road resurfacing until after Christmas so that local businesses can be accessed and they can make the most of the Christmas period.

"In any highways scheme we try to be pragmatic and flexible and this is a good example of adapting a scheme to best accommodate local needs.”

A council spokesperson explained that the works, being undertaken to meet the planning conditions for a new housing development, comprise the upgrade of the existing signalised junction on the B4429/ A426 Dunchurch Crossroads to include the renewal of all traffic signals equipment.

They added that the works will also include carriageway widening on the southbound of the A426 Rugby Road to create an extra lane to improve the capacity of the junction and footway resurfacing works.

The council said the traffic management arrangement is regularly monitored by the council’s contractor, Breheny Civil Engineering, and works supervisor.

They also stated that the present layout is designed to ensure safety to all while endeavouring to reduce any disruption as much as possible.

With clearly designated and signed pedestrian routes and access to parking, all users are accommodated, they added.