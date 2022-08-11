Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Time's up for Nuneaton's lilypad fountain. Photo: Google Street View

The fountain has frequently been a target of vandals and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council will use £40,000 of the money it got from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to remove it.

It has received a total of £4m from the fund which must be spent over the next three years.

Cabinet member for finance and corporate affairs, Cllr Samuel Croft, said: “This is another stage in Nuneaton town centre regeneration, the current fountain takes up space in what should be an attractive central market square.

“Removing it will open up a central plaza and let us have more space for events, markets and outdoor dining – and also help make the town look nicer by showing off our heritage buildings.

“While the vast majority of our visitors are law-abiding, it is currently a magnet for anti-social behaviour, vandalism and a meeting place for troublemakers, especially after hours and this plan will aid with attempts to clean up and restore order to the town centre.’’

It is estimated that removing the fountain will produce a saving to the taxpayer. It currently costs £3,000 each year for running and repair costs, with an extra £5,000 needing to be spent on bespoke parts and lights. This is on top of any additional repairs from the damage that frequently gets caused from vandals filling the fountain with washing up liquid.

Seating will be kept in the area after the fountain has gone.

Cllr Croft added: “Now that the Government has given us the SPF funding, we are using some of the year one capital funds for space improvements to take it out. This money is not coming from the council's own budget.

“It's better that we use central government money once to remove the fountain than spend the limited funds of the council taxpayer to maintain and repair it every year.’’