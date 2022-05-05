Cllr Tony Clews is the new Mayor of North Warwickshire Borough Council

The councillor for Atherstone South and Mancetter takes over from Cllr Ray Jarvis (Con, Atherstone North) and his deputy for the next 12 months will be Cllr Les Smith (Con, Fillongley).

Speaking after the ceremony at the council offices, Cllr Clews outlined his plans for the coming year and explained how being consort to his wife, Cllr Denise Clews (Con, Atherstone South and Mancetter), would help his year in office.

He said: “I love North Warwickshire and hope to be able to fulfil my duties as mayor and also help anyone I can in the borough. My charity is the North Warwickshire Veterans. I am a veteran myself and they do need supporting for the help they give some of those in need who have left the Forces.

“Being mayor is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - although a few people have managed to do it twice - and a real privilege, particularly following my wife who was mayor herself a few years ago. I’m sure she will keep me in line should I steer off course - she corrected my speech a few times so I know she’ll be a great help. I wasn’t actually on the borough council when my wife was mayor but I’m privileged to have had that experience.”

Cllr Caroline Symonds (Con, Coleshill South) proposed Cllr Clews. She said: “I think he will make a fabulous mayor. He has been a town councillor for Atherstone for many years and has been town mayor there.

“He will be a great asset to North Warwickshire. He is an Atherstone councillor through and through but he will represent the whole of North Warwickshire incredibly well.”

Addressing the new mayor, Cllr Mark Simpson (Con, Curdworth) added: “This is one of the few really great honours that are in local government. I’m sure you are going to be an excellent mayor - you deserve to have a fantastic year.”