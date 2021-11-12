The traffic lights at the High Street/New Street junction in Kenilworth will be upgraded and have new LED signal heads installed.

Four sets of traffic lights in Leamington and Kenilworth are to be refurbished at a cost of £455,000 after the Department of Transport awarded funding to Warwickshire County Council.

The signals at the Dale Street/Regent Street and Radford Road/St Mary’s Road junctions in Leamington and the High Street/New Street junction in Kenilworth will be upgraded and have new LED signal heads installed. An upgrade will also be carried out at the lights on the junction of Dale Street and Warwick Street in Leamington.

A total of £500,000 has been allocated from the Government and the remainder of the cash will be spent on other projects around the county. The funding needs to be spent by March 2023 and is part of an overall £15m allocation nationwide.