Four sets of traffic lights in Leamington and Kenilworth are to be refurbished at a cost of £455,000 after the Department of Transport awarded funding to Warwickshire County Council.
The signals at the Dale Street/Regent Street and Radford Road/St Mary’s Road junctions in Leamington and the High Street/New Street junction in Kenilworth will be upgraded and have new LED signal heads installed. An upgrade will also be carried out at the lights on the junction of Dale Street and Warwick Street in Leamington.
A total of £500,000 has been allocated from the Government and the remainder of the cash will be spent on other projects around the county. The funding needs to be spent by March 2023 and is part of an overall £15m allocation nationwide.
A report from county council transport officer Gafoor Din explained: “Transport is the single largest cause of carbon emissions in the UK. Securing funding for traffic signal maintenance and upgrading existing infrastructure will enable us to ensure that the existing traffic signal junctions are working more effectively in order to reduce congestion thereby contributing to the reduction in carbon emissions as well as improved air quality.”