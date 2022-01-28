Free parking in Nuneaton and Bedworth replaced by cheap parking

Harefield Road car park

Free parking in Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council-owned car parks will come to an end on Monday - but the blow is being softened by a special rate of £1 for three hours parking until the end of March.

There will also be a review of the council's car parking charges across the borough.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Cllr Kristofer Wilson said: "As a new administration we pledged to do all that we can to support our town centres to remain vibrant and to help them during the pandemic recovery. This action proves that, yet again, we are keeping our promises to the people of Nuneaton and Bedworth.

“We are continuing to offer reduced rate car parking charges and are determined to ensure our charges stay competitive.

“Businesses have been massively affected by the pandemic and we are committed to doing all we can to help them, as well as encourage shoppers to return to our town centres.”