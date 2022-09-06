The much-maligned Windsor Street car park in Stratford is part of the proposed Gateway site. Photo: Google Street View

It is hoped that the area, bordered by Birmingham Road, Arden Street, Mansell Street and Windsor Street, will incorporate a World Shakespeare Centre to give the town’s tourism an extra boost.

Discussions are already ongoing with various landowners and the masterplan will be subject to a full public consultation.

The introduction to the brief explains: “The location of this site as your first impression of the town centre and as a home to a celebration of the world’s greatest playwright underlines the importance of achieving high quality architecture. It provides an opportunity for an architectural statement and a building of real architectural merit.”

Referring to the creation of the new Shakespeare attraction, the document adds: “The Shakespeare offer across the town is dispersed and disjointed, with much of it not meeting the expectations and requirements for modern day visitors and users.

“The historic sites struggle with capacity and access to collections is limited with inadequate display and education facilities. The breadth and depth of audiences is limited. Stratford town too has challenges around access, arrivals, orientation and legibility – especially from the north.

“In recognition of these challenges, and to realise the maximum potential of the site, an opportunity has been identified to create a new mixed-use destination, including the World Shakespeare Centre, and public realm, located to the north of the town centre.”

Stratford District Council is the largest landowner with 45 per cent of the area’s properties in their possession and the site incorporates both offices and houses as well as a number of car parks including the Windsor Street multi-storey.

The Gateway project could also see improvements made elsewhere, particularly along Arden Street which is one of the main routes to the station.