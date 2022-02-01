Have your say on new Gypsy and traveller sites in Nuneaton and Bedworth

Views are wanted on new options for Gypsy and traveller sites in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The borough council started an eight-week consultation last Friday and it runs until Friday March 25.

The consultation seeks views on the plan which sets out the need for new gypsy and traveller pitches across the borough and the land which is required to accommodate them.

Portfolio holder for planning and regulation, Cllr Richard Smith, said: “We really want as many views as possible to help us make informed decisions, please get in touch and let us know your thoughts.”