Higher, higher - soon it could be easier to spot a McDonald's in Rugby

If you’ve ever found it difficult to find a McDonald’s in Rugby – well, you never know – help could soon be at hand.

By Richard Howarth
4 minutes ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 6:11pm
The current situation at Junction One McDonald's - the sign on the left is the one the company wants to more than double in height. Photo: Google Street View.
The fast-food giant wants a taller version of the golden arches sign by its Junction One outlet.

Alongside an application to the borough council to make a number of tweaks to the current drive thru operation there, it has submitted a further application to more than double the height of the existing pole from 3.5m to 8m. The top will be reused – it will just rise up much higher than now, making it much easier to see from a distance.

The details of both applications are available on the council website, listed as R22/1265 for the bid to change the height of the sign and R22/1266 for the details of the plans to amend the buidling to improve the way the drive thru system operates.