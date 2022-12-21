Higher, higher - soon it could be easier to spot a McDonald's in Rugby

The fast-food giant wants a taller version of the golden arches sign by its Junction One outlet.
Alongside an application to the borough council to make a number of tweaks to the current drive thru operation there, it has submitted a further application to more than double the height of the existing pole from 3.5m to 8m. The top will be reused – it will just rise up much higher than now, making it much easier to see from a distance.
The details of both applications are available on the council website, listed as R22/1265 for the bid to change the height of the sign and R22/1266 for the details of the plans to amend the buidling to improve the way the drive thru system operates.