A site visit will now be arranged before a decision is made on the plans

Plans have been lodged with North Warwickshire Borough Council for the extension of The Cottage - the former stables and grooms’ quarters to Peel House, in Witherley Road. The scheme also includes the building of a new house located in the garden which would be accessed off Nursery Road.

But when the matter was discussed at Monday’s meeting of the planning board, one neighbour spoke out against the development while councillors raised concerns about part of an historic wall which would be demolished to allow access.

Leigh Everitt told councillors the proposed development would have an impact on his home and those of his neighbours.

He said: “People should be at the heart of every community and the new development is not in the best interest of residents of Nursery Road. The applicant has given us no consideration and has, in effect, passed on these problems. He could quite simply access the site from Witherley Road.”

But Ian Richie, the planning agent for the applicant, said: “I have to disagree when the neighbour says that no consideration has been given - considerable dialogue has taken place with your officers resulting in the current scheme.”

Ward member Cllr Denise Clews (Con, Atherstone South and Mancetter) also spoke against the plans. She told the meeting: “This application has been going on since 2020. This is not a big estate and yet 29 objections - I don’t think I’ve seen that many on some of the big estates where they’ve tried to get planning through.”

Cllr Neil Dirveiks (Lab Atherstone Central) added: “That wall is of significance, it is the last remaining vestige of the convent. I disagree with our heritage officer who says that the wall is of no importance. I think it should be recognised and in fact I would like to see a notice on it saying what it is so that people know it is the site of the convent. It is important to the history of our town.”