Jeweller pulls out of Rugby town centre

The rollercoaster in Rugby town centre that has seen new names pop up and familiar ones give up, has seen one of the great survivors depart.
By Richard Howarth
Published 30th May 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 18:01 BST

And the recent departure of H Samuel from its shop in the Royal George Buildings in Rugby’s Market Place has stirred a variety of memories of buying gifts from there.

While the town has had a variety of jewellers dotted around the town, Samuel’s has been in a prime spot and had a high profile from being a familiar name in high streets across the country.

No doubt many a Rugbeian can look back on how it was the shop of choice for a special occasion.

A mainstay of Rugby town centre has now left...A mainstay of Rugby town centre has now left...
A mainstay of Rugby town centre has now left...

And we challenge you to beat a sorry tale from this journalist, who chose his wedding ring from there but a few months later – after completely ignoring his wife’s advice – it ended up at the bottom of Lake Windermere.

Following H Samuel’s Rugby closure, the nearest branch is in Coventry.