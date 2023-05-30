And the recent departure of H Samuel from its shop in the Royal George Buildings in Rugby’s Market Place has stirred a variety of memories of buying gifts from there.
While the town has had a variety of jewellers dotted around the town, Samuel’s has been in a prime spot and had a high profile from being a familiar name in high streets across the country.
No doubt many a Rugbeian can look back on how it was the shop of choice for a special occasion.
And we challenge you to beat a sorry tale from this journalist, who chose his wedding ring from there but a few months later – after completely ignoring his wife’s advice – it ended up at the bottom of Lake Windermere.
Following H Samuel’s Rugby closure, the nearest branch is in Coventry.