A guitar-playing member of the Labour group at Rugby Borough Council has opened the door for a major boost to the area’s music scene.

In an unexpected outbreak of harmony, accompanied by the revelation of previously well-hidden musical talents, Cllr Robert Barnett (Lab, Benn) took a motion to last week’s full council meeting urging a range of measures to bring musicians together and explore ways of encouraging and supporting fresh generations of talent.

And he opened the door to what proved a unanimous vote to go further and for the council to employ a cultural and musical officer at the council.

The agreement followed what was Cllr Barnett’s maiden speech following in his election in May.

Robert Barnett - recently elected as a Labour borough councillor for Benn Ward - is an accomplished musician and has put the future of the area's music scene firmly on the Rugby Borough Council agenda.

A Labour spokesperson said: “He voiced personal views of several local musicians, across all age ranges and different musical genres.

“A key message from Cllr Barnett is the need to secure sustainable and accessible rehearsal, recording and performance facilities.

“Local musicians have been frustrated about the lack of facilities since the closure of Great Central Studios nine years ago. Cllr Barnett described how young people and those on a low income can be squeezed out.

“Rugby Labour councillors have engaged the musical community and we have a vision to turn this around. Many of the artists in Rugby’s current band scene grew to musical maturity through shared experience.

“Ben Jennings, community outreach officer for St. Andrew’s Church, local events organiser, and musician, said, ‘the music community which existed in and around the Lower Hillmorton Road studio gave opportunities, connections, and resources to start bands, make albums, book gigs, meet other people and sculpt positive futures’.”

Cllr Barnett, a member of the band Wax Rats, said: “My vision is inclusive. I want the council to support and enable all ages, capabilities, and genres from underground grime to opera, anything goes.

“To do that we must listen to what the community needs and invest in space, facilities, and modern technologies.”

Cllr John Slinger (Lab, New Bilton), one of those who outlined his musical past, seconded the motion, reminding council of successful musicians from Rugby, namely Spacemen 3, which led on to Spiritualized – and James Morrison, who attended Northlands Primary School.

Cllr Slinger told last Wednesday’s meeting that: “Well-planned action to boost the music scene of Rugby will be a win-win-win-win… Win for musicians. Win for audiences. Win for our night-time economy and venues. Win for Rugby’s renewal and pride in our town.”

The May election saw the borough council go to no overall control after years of the Conservatives having a tight grip on matters – and the new era has already seen the Tories defeated.

This occasion saw the kind of all-party support the public so often calls for - perhaps another sign of a different way of doing things – as Lib Dem and Conservative councillors voiced support for the music scene and the wider arts, leading to the vote for the updated motion.

With deputy leader Cllr Ian Picker (Cons, Hillmorton) reluctantly blowing his own trumpet about his past as a bad trumpet player – and others confessing their passion for live music - maybe Rugby’s next big thing could be a band waiting to break out of the council chamber.