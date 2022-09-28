Timely work by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council is helping people keep their homes warmer.

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council has now seen the 150th installation of external wall insulation to properties across its patch.

The scheme is part of the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which the council got funding from of £3.1 million.

The insulation will be fitted to 230 properties in the borough by the end of the year.

The homes have new, clean render applied, with the added benefit of improved insulation.

The landmark installation took place at a home in Bedworth, with high praise from its occupier: “It has made a huge improvement, before the installation I had to use the heating every day, but since the insulation has been fitted I’ve not had to use the heating at all.

“I would recommend everyone to go for it, I did not think it would make a difference as we have no concrete foundation to the property, but it has made a massive difference. The new windows are also fantastic.”

Portfolio holder for housing and communities, Cllr Clare Golby, said: “Since taking over from my predecessor, I've focused on helping reduce fuel poverty for our residents. In the current cost-of-living crisis this is even more important and improving the thermal efficiency of homes by better insulating and making them cheaper to run does exactly this.”