Leading Rugby councillors won't take questions on future of Coventry Stadium

The derelict home of the Coventry Bees speedway team and stock car racing is the subject of a planning appeal from site owners Brandon Estates over proposals for 124 homes, a 3G football pitch and pavilion.

Uncertainty surrounds Rugby Borough Council’s stance on the future of Coventry Stadium after leading councillors declined to field questions on the matter.

After planning permission was unanimously refused by the council’s planning committee, the matter is to be decided by an inquiry led by national planning inspector Robert Wordsworth. It is scheduled to start on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Councillors rejected the plans on the basis of a national planning policy that states such sites “should not be built on unless the development is for alternative sports and recreational provision, the benefits of which clearly outweigh the loss of the current or former use”.

The council’s position was then reaffirmed when, in December, a motion – essentially a statement of intent – was voted through at a meeting of all councillors to “explore options available to bring Brandon Stadium back into use” due to “the overwhelming public desire” to see it reopen, fuelled by campaign group Save Coventry Speedway and Stox.

There has since been a change of leadership with previous Conservative leader Seb Lowe losing his seat in the 2023 local elections.

He was replaced by his deputy, Councillor Derek Poole (Con, Wolston & the Lawfords), who declined to field questions when approached in person by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Cabinet colleague Councillor Tim Willis, who represents the same ward and oversees the council’s work on communities and homes, also declined to comment.

The council confirmed that its members are “advised to forward media enquiries to the council’s communications team” but that they “remain free to speak to the media directly”.

Days later, the council sent through a statement on behalf of Cllr Poole which read: “I remain fully supportive of the notice of motion passed by full council in December.

“However, given the council is currently preparing for a planning inquiry in September concerning a proposed redevelopment of the stadium site, it would be inappropriate to go into further detail at this time.”

When contacted, Cllr Poole confirmed that he had nothing further to add.

Councillor Jerry Roodhouse, leader of the Liberal Democrat group (Paddox), was prepared to offer a view.

He remains supportive of revitalising the stadium but argued that the inquiry, while bound to leave one side disappointed, would at least resolve an issue that has “dragged on and on and on”.

“I suppose going to appeal is one way to resolve it but it should have been resolved ages ago, really. Personalities have got in the way,” he said.

Asked to develop on that, he replied: “I think some of the big personalities around it are not working together for the better outcome for the whole stadium and the whole area.

“With other schemes, business people and people who want to keep sport have worked together for the better outcome – they may have had small development somewhere and that has helped to shape, keep alive, even improve stadiums.

“I am a pragmatic politician. Compromise has to come into it at some stage rather than getting into the trenches.”

