An aerial view of Lutterworth's market square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Improvement works to Lutterworth’s Market Square will be delayed until after Christmas.

Harborough District Council (HDC) said the change in the project’s timeline will help local businesses over Christmas and to ensure the popular Lutterworth Christmas Lights Switch On event can proceed without disruption.

This is mainly due to approvals to highway works which HDC said are ‘lengthy and complex’.

The added that the project ‘aims to revitalise the heart of Lutterworth as a more attractive, accessible and vibrant public space for residents and visitors’.

Cat Hartley, director of communities and wellbeing at Harborough District Council, said: “Our commitment to the Lutterworth Market Square project remains unwavering.

“While the process for securing necessary highway agreements has taken longer than initially factored into our project planning, our priority is to minimise any potential impact on Lutterworth's vibrant town centre, especially during the crucial festive period.

“We are actively working through these processes to ensure all necessary approvals are in place, and we are aiming to commence works in the new year. We appreciate the patience and understanding of the Lutterworth community as we work to deliver this important enhancement to the town."

The council says it is in talks with Leicestershire County Council to complete the necessary agreements and ‘remains dedicated to commencing construction as soon as practically possible, with a view to minimising overall project duration once works begin’.

Further updates on the revised project timeline will be shared with the community in due course.

The £1million project includes transforming the existing car park into a public realm area, as well as resurfacing, additional benches, enhanced landscaping and improved facilities for market traders.