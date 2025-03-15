Major employment hubs near Rugby call need for upgrades “critical” at the A5/A426 Gibbet Hill junction

Local firms and major employment hubs near Rugby have outlined overwhelming support for Government investment in improvements to the A5/A426 Gibbet Hill Junction, saying it is critical to the future of the ‘Golden Logistics Triangle’.

Gibbet Hill is a critical intersection, connecting the A5, M1 and M6, and its many local businesses. At the heart of the ‘Golden Logistics Triangle’, the area is home to a large number of logistics and freight businesses, all of which rely on resilient and reliable journey times on the local road network.

In a new report, published by Midlands Connect, local businesses and major employment hubs including DIRFT and Magna Park have outlined ongoing frustration regarding daily congestion at the junction, stating it is costing businesses time and money.

Firms have outlined that regular delays are reportedly hampering the efficient movement of goods, while others have even suggested it could be damaging the area’s appeal as a hub for business.

The ‘Golden Logistics Triangle’ is one of the UK’s premier logistics hubs, but the report outlines that firms feel its economic growth potential could be stifled, without the required investment from Government.

The Department for Transport’s spending portfolio is currently under review, and local firms are urging Government to prioritise these upgrades to the Gibbet Hill junction when considering options.

John Slinger, MP for Rugby, commented saying:

“The area around Rugby is home to a wide range of major national and international firms, employing tens of thousands of local people, and playing a major role in our local economy. We must not lose sight that transport accessibility is a critical reason for why these firms choose to locate here.

"This report by Midlands Connect highlights that these firms are facing severe challenges at the A5/A426 Gibbet Hill junction, with daily congestion hampering the efficient movement of goods and costing businesses time and money. Investing in the junction would help to alleviate these constraints, supporting firms to operate more efficiently, while also easing frustrations for local communities.

"The logistics sector has become a vital part of the local economy, helping to coin the area as the ‘Golden Logistics Triangle’. But to maintain this status, it is critical we remain an attractive location, by providing an efficient and reliable local transport network.

"Logistics is a high potential sector of the UK economy, and our region has established itself as an important location in driving this forward. But for our region to continue to attract investment and benefit from the economic growth potential of the sector, our infrastructure must grow with alongside it, starting with unlocking the constraints at the A5/A426 Gibbet Hill.”

Integrated Transport Programme Lead for Midlands Connect, Swati Mittal added:

"We are working to highlight the need for critical upgrades to this important junction in our strategic road network.

"These first-hand experiences of the congestion really demonstrate the need for improvements at Gibbet Hill. We will be submitting this fresh evidence to government in the coming days.”