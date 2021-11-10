Neighbours' objections failed to stop dormer windows from being added to a Stoneleigh property

Objections from neighbours have failed to stop dormer windows from being added to a Stoneleigh property.

Planning permission had been granted last year for work to be carried out at the bungalow in Stoneleigh Close but the resulting work failed to follow the plans resulting in a new application being made to Warwick District Council.

Speaking at this week’s planning committee, planning officer Sandip Sahota explained: “Two modest scale dormers that sit comfortably in the roof were approved in 2020. However, what was built was something that didn’t comply with the approved plans - a very large box dormer. You can see it from the front of the property as well and it doesn’t have matching materials - it is clad.”

Objections from next door neighbours have failed to stop dormer windows from being added to a Stoneleigh property.

He added that the built dormer had also incorporated a balcony which planners felt was unacceptable in design terms.

Mr Sahota went on: “We now have two dormers proposed at the rear - a similar scale to what has been approved. Both are considered to sit comfortably in the roof space and will have materials that will match the roof.

“If approved, the enforcement team would monitor the removal of the unlawful dormer and the erection of this one.”

Stoneleigh and Ashow Parish Council objected to the new plans, suggesting a site visit be arranged so that a solution could be agreed that protected the privacy of the residents while at the same time allowing the applicant to extend their property.

Councillors also heard from those living both sides of the property who were among the objectors with one saying: “I have no areas of privacy left in my rear garden and conservatory - the impact will be even worse with the revised plans. Privacy is a very precious thing.”

Cllr Colin Quinney (Lab, Leamington Clarendon) had concerns about the appearance of the rear dormers with one being much larger than the other so that it could accommodate a double door and a juliette balcony.

He said: “The first thing that struck me when I looked through these papers was the lack of balance - I felt that was visually unattractive.”

But Mr Sahota said: “If it was on the front then we would consider it more of an issue but because it is at the back with limited visibility, the wider impact is minimised.”