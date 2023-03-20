Register
New era looms for Rugby's Biart Place site

The old flats have gone and now the first details have been revealed of the 100 new homes set to replace them off Rugby’s Clifton Road.

By Richard Howarth
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:15 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT

A planning application to help bring a modern design to fruition was registered with Rugby Borough Council earlier this month.

The towering but familiar buildings of Biart Place are set to be replaced with some three-storey blocks of flats fronting Clifton Road but other homes designed around a loop as two storey.

The new-look development will still use Clifton Road as its main access, while the previous secondary link into South Street will only be used for pedestrians and cyclists.

There's some corner of Google Street View that is forever Biart Place as we remember it. The imagery from 2016 within the site is still accessible.
The 100 new homes will be affordable, rented properties retained and managed by the borough council.

The application for outline permission for the scheme is ref no R23/0282 on the council’s website and highlights key details.

There are two parts to the all-important design and access statement and this sets out the hopes for the new era: “The site layout proposes high quality residential homes in a variety of scales arranged as to promote a happy development.

“The dwellings offer slight architectural differences to create a varied street scene, whilst their materiality and shape references the site as a whole entity.”

A more recent view from Butlin Road, at the junction with Clifton Road, looking across the cleared site of Biart Place. Photo: Google Street View.
In terms of removing the ability of vehicles to get to South Street, it says: “The road layout is a loop to avoid dead ends and the footpath/cycle path link to South Street, will remove vehicular access onto this existing congested street, omit the previous cut-through and will maintain pedestrian and cycle access to the school and railway station.”

Comments should be made by April 6.