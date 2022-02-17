New recruit will help North Warwickshire tackle planning breaches

North Warwickshire Borough Council

Planning enforcement across North Warwickshire will be ramped up after funds were approved to expand the team.

And it is hoped that the appointment of a new planning enforcement investigation officer will reassure some parish councils who have been unhappy with the lack of action when it comes to planning breaches.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of North Warwickshire Borough Council’s planning board unanimously approved the extra funding at their meeting on Monday.

A report to the meeting explained that complaint investigations and the subsequent pursuit of enforcement action was currently carried out by just two officers following the recent departure of a senior member of the team.

The report said: “With high work volumes and some complex enforcement cases currently in progress, routine case investigation is taking away from capacity to deal as effectively and efficiently as the team desires.”

It is expected that the salary of the new officer will be up to £33,500.

Cllr Neil Dirveiks (Lab, Atherstone Central) said: “The planning department has done a wonderful job and they haven’t the resource for that job. I see this as a first step in trying to improve the service they can give at a time when more and more is being asked of that department. Something has to give.

And Cllr Jodie Gosling (Lab, Arley and Whitacre) added: “I thoroughly support this. We have a number of challenges in all wards where planning enforcement has been difficult and they obviously need more resources. I know our parish councils are very unhappy at some of the lack of enforcement that has happened and I hope to see that change in the future.

Cllr Mark Simpson (Con, Curdworth) - chairman of the planning and development board which gave their backing to the appointment back in December - added his support.