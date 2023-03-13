Rugby’s Windsor Street is back in the spotlight with a decision due on the latest House in Multiple Occupation plan, only days after three new houses were given permission at the top of the road.

Windsor Street, one of numerous terraced streets leading off Clifton Road, has become a battleground over a surge of HMO applications.

Opponents believe Rugby Borough Council’s failure to have an effective policy in place to control their number has opened the floodgates for more conversions than these narrow streets can cope with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A decision on adapting 50 Windsor Street to serve as a seven-bedded unit was deferred at the last planning meeting for a site visit to help inform the wider HMO debate and councillors will look again this Wednesday, March 15 – but on Friday, March 10, a separate application was approved under delegated authority, without it going to committee.

A decision is due at Rugby Borough Council's planning committee on Wednesday, March 15, on a bid to turn 50 Windsor Street into a seven-bedded House of Multiple Occupation.

This scheme was put forward by The United Pentecostal Church on a site where it previously had a place of worship, since demolished.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will undoubtedly have an impact on Windsor Street and all the calculations so far.

While each of the three proposed homes will have two off-street parking spaces, access to them will reduce the number of on-street spaces, the availability of which has been a key point of debate over the HMO.

When the plan for 50 Windsor Street was deferred, it had been recommended for approval, the lack of a policy making it difficult to reject such applications.

Advertisement

Advertisement