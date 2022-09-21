The familiar view of Midas Lounge in Rugby but its future is set to be very different. Photo: Google Street View.

Planning permission has already been given for two new shops on the ground floor to replace the space the nightspot occupied – there is already one directly facing Church Street – with a separate approval for five flats on the two floors above.

That latter application – reference number R21/0115 on Rugby Borough Council’s planning application site – won approval in April last year for three, one-bedroom apartments and two, two-bedroom apartments.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now a new application has been submitted to the council – reference R22/0702 – to change the plan for those five apartments into eight across the two floors – eight, one-bedroom apartments. The plan sets out the changes that would be needed to create the eight, with four on each floor and each having its own bathroom.

The details of the applications for the ground floor can also be found on the borough council website and for those wanting a last glimpse of Midas Lounge as it used to be, the building can be found on RightMove in the commercial section. You will need to apply the filter for properties under offer but you will then find three out of the five photos showing the bar area, deserted but with a few reminders of how it used to be.

The site is located within the Rugby Town Centre Conservation Area and described by the council as, ‘an important unlisted building’.