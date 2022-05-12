Concerns over a developer’s track record when dealing with neighbours have failed to halt plans for 17 affordable homes on a plot of land in Baddesley Ensor.

Cllr David Humphreys (Con, Newton Regis and Warton) had asked members of North Warwickshire Borough Council’s planning board to defer making a decision when they met this week, allowing further discussions with owners of The Fitzpatrick Group to take place.

But councillors were warned it would be wrong to single out a particular developer for more ardent planning conditions and the scheme for land off Meadow Gardens was approved.

Neighbour Mark Ashford, whose property overlooks the development site, explained some of the issues he and his family had faced.

He told the meeting: “We have security concerns with the gates being left open a numerous number of times and we’ve had to sort that out ourselves.

“We are supportive of new developments but feel that the current addresses need to be respected a little bit. We feel there has been no consideration for the elevation of our property which is probably three or four feet above the land being developed, the spacing and the safety aspect of having a young family and having heavy machinery coming past our front gates.

“I have tried to contact the company but have had no contact back. I’ve left emails and phone calls haven’t been answered.”

Those concerns were echoed by Cllr Humphreys who said: “There needs to be something stronger than conditions because, if I’m correct, we will have to hold the developer closer to the fire than just a condition.”

But planning officer Jeff Brown explained that adding additional conditions was the correct route.

He said: “The board cannot speculate as to what might happen. You may have had experience of developers in the past but you cannot speculate that there will be the same experience at this particular site and to single out a developer for harder conditions would be totally wrong and disproportionate.”