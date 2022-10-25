The North Warwickshire Borough Council offices in Atherstone (Photo: Google Street View) and, inset, Council leader Cllr David Wright.

It joined the majority of councils in the West Midlands who entered the inaugural Local Government awards run by a high-profile business representation group – and it was shortlisted for regional success in the Covid-19 Recovery and Support category.

Local authorities from all across England - including Coventry City Council, Warwickshire County Council and Solihull Council - responded to the call when FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) launched its inaugural Local Government awards sponsored by Maybe*.

These were aimed at celebrating and recognising those that had made the biggest impact on SMEs in their areas during the covid crisis and beyond.

When the virtual online final took place earlier this month, on October 14, North Warwickshire BC was revealed as being on the West Midlands regional shortlist in a category that was eventually won by Malvern Hills District Council – which then went on to battle for the national title on the same day.

Advertisement

FSB Development Manager for Warwickshire and Coventry, Lee Osborne, said they were pleased that the hard work of the council had been in the spotlight: “The standard and range of entries was so strong in this region that to make the shortlist bestows great credit on North Warwickshire BC and I am pleased to see their efforts have been recognised.

“We now look forward to continuing to work with them - and all our other business-supporting councils - to ensure we have a vibrant and strong local SME community.”

Leader of the council, Cllr David Wright, added: “I am extremely proud that North Warwickshire Borough Council was shortlisted for this award, reflecting the great work the council has done in recent months to support small businesses.

"These businesses are vital to North Warwickshire and the country, and our work particularly in supporting the SME community in the aftermath of the pandemic has been a key priority for us,” he added.

Advertisement