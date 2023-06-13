Register
Nuneaton and Bedworth get set for Armed Forces Day

A special gathering will start the countdown across Nuneaton and Bedworth to Armed Forces Day.
By Richard Howarth
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST

On Monday, June 19, the Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth will gather with councillors at 10.15am outside Nuneaton Town Hall for a special 20-minute ceremony.

It is the borough’s opportunity to launch Armed Forces Week and commend the different parts of the UK military including servicemen and women, their families - and veterans.

Fusiliers Association Nuneaton and Bedworth Branch will be in attendance on the day, along with Mayor Cllr Martin Walsh and a military bugler will also be performing.

Next week's ceremony will take place at Nuneaton Town Hall. Photo: Google Street View.Next week's ceremony will take place at Nuneaton Town Hall. Photo: Google Street View.
Cllr Kris Wilson, leader of the borough council, is calling on residents to show their support.

He said: “Residents of Nuneaton and Bedworth have always been proud to turn out in recognition of our armed forces.

“From remembrance services to military parades, the borough’s communities continuously come together to pay respects and honour the UK’s military personnel.

“I am sure our ceremony to open UK Armed Forces week will be no exception, and together we can celebrate the military and extraordinary work they do for our freedom.”

Armed Forces Day will then be celebrated across the country on Saturday, June 24.

The week leading up to it also provides the chance to learn more and to get involved using the hashtag #KnowYourForces.

Those who want to pay tribute to the forces on social media are encouraged to post a photo or video of themselves and friends and colleagues saluting on Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #SaluteOurForces.

