A special gathering will start the countdown across Nuneaton and Bedworth to Armed Forces Day.

On Monday, June 19, the Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth will gather with councillors at 10.15am outside Nuneaton Town Hall for a special 20-minute ceremony.

It is the borough’s opportunity to launch Armed Forces Week and commend the different parts of the UK military including servicemen and women, their families - and veterans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fusiliers Association Nuneaton and Bedworth Branch will be in attendance on the day, along with Mayor Cllr Martin Walsh and a military bugler will also be performing.

Next week's ceremony will take place at Nuneaton Town Hall. Photo: Google Street View.

Cllr Kris Wilson, leader of the borough council, is calling on residents to show their support.

He said: “Residents of Nuneaton and Bedworth have always been proud to turn out in recognition of our armed forces.

“From remembrance services to military parades, the borough’s communities continuously come together to pay respects and honour the UK’s military personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am sure our ceremony to open UK Armed Forces week will be no exception, and together we can celebrate the military and extraordinary work they do for our freedom.”

Armed Forces Day will then be celebrated across the country on Saturday, June 24.

The week leading up to it also provides the chance to learn more and to get involved using the hashtag #KnowYourForces.