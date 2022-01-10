Outline plan for 475 homes and a primary school at Coton Park development set to be approved this week

How the development might look. Light pink areas are housing while yellow is space for a primary and secondary school. If it is felt that a secondary school is not needed, part of this space will be used for more houses.

A plan to build 475 homes on the Coton Park East site (to the south of the M6, junction one) looks set to get one step further at a Rugby planning meeting on Wednesday, January 12.

The plan, which includes employment land and space for a primary school, will be examined by Rugby Borough Council's planning committee and, should it be given outline permission, will be one step closer to being realised.

There is also a proposed area set aside for a secondary school - but developers say this will be subject to whether it is thought a secondary school would be needed - meaning that land may be used for more houses.

Some residents have written to the council to object to the plans - with some expressing concern over our town's capacity to cope with more development.

While there are no objections submitted from local authorities, several, including the police and various NHS trusts, have submitted requests for extra funding to cope with the increased demand the homes would bring.

A report prepared by the council recommends that the outline plan be approved, subject the some conditions, arguing that there is a need for more housing in the borough.

The report states: "From a social perspective there is a significant need for new housing within the borough.

"This is consequently a matter which in itself weighs significantly in favour of the application.

"The proposed development of up to 475 dwellings, of which 30 per cent would be affordable dwellings, would consequently make a significant and positive contribution towards meeting this housing need.

"Aside from this, the provision of onsite open space and play provision, would provide social benefits.

"The financial contributions toward education and health care provisions are also considered to be promoting positive social benefits.

"These matters consequently weigh in favour of the application. As such, the proposed development would satisfy the social role of sustainable development.

"The proposal would respect the scale and character of the surrounding area, would not adversely affect the amenities of the occupiers of neighbouring properties, and would not impact upon highway safety."