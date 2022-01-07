Plans for Gigafactory at Coventry Airport have been recommended for approval

Plans to build a gigafactory at Coventry Airport to manufacture electric vehicle batteries have been recommended for approval by planners.

Warwick District Council's planning committee will consider the proposals on Tuesday (January 11).

Coventry City Council has entered a joint venture partnership with Coventry Airport Ltd to build the facility.

A CGI image of the proposed gigafactory site. Image supplied.

According to the proposals, the Gigafactory will be powered by 100 per cent green energy, using a combination of sources including solar and wind power, as well as grid supplied renewables, and will be able to recycle used batteries as well as build new ones in an industry-leading approach known as ‘cradle to cradle’.

Cllr George Duggins, leader of Coventry City Council, said: “The submission of a planning application for a Gigafactory is the important next step as we seek to deliver battery production for the West Midlands.

"We have worked with regional partners and industry experts at pace to deliver outline proposals for a world-leading facility, powered by green energy, and ready for investment.

Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day has said: "As a key partner in the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, Warwick District Council has been supportive of the efforts to ensure that the sub-region is an attractive destination for investment, particularly in automotive and battery manufacturing.

"In relation to the site being proposed, Coventry Airport is within the Warwick District Council area and as the Strategic Local Planning Authority, this Council will ensure that the planning application is considered rigorously, meticulously and diligently, as is every application submitted to us."

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western is the chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Motor Group.

He has praised the district council for recommending the plans for approval.

He said: “I have long been a champion of boosting regional manufacturing with an electric battery facility or ‘Gigafactory’ to support our rapidly transforming and hugely important car industry.

“I’m glad these much-needed plans are recommended for approval by Warwick District Council planners.

“More than a quarter of all new cars registered last year were electrified in some way – and we must build on this momentum for the sake of the industry and the environment.