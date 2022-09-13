An artist's impression of the new library and business centre seen from Bridge Street.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC), Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council (NBBC) and their strategic development partner Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG) have submitted an outline planning application for one of the key sites being brought forward to regenerate Nuneaton town centre.

The submission of it is a key moment in the high-profile Transforming Nuneaton programme.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Justice Walk development aims to see the delivery of:

- A new library

- A new business centre

- Up to 65 homes

- A new landscaped public space leading to St Nicolas Church

The county council's portfolio holder for finance and property, Cllr Peter Butlin, said: “Justice Walk is a key site in our plans to unlock the economic potential of Nuneaton town centre which will bring much needed new jobs to the town, as well as an enhanced local environment for businesses, residents, and visitors alike.”

Borough council leader and portfolio holder for business and regeneration, Cllr Kris Wilson, said: “Regenerating this gateway site will breathe new life into our town centre and reinvigorate this end of Nuneaton. This brownfield development brings long-term disused scrub land back into use and will provide a new state-of-the-art library and much-needed space to help new business start-ups.”

Stuart Buckley, of WPDG, added: “This is a site of huge significance for the town of Nuneaton and also for the Transforming Nuneaton initiative. It will deliver a truly mixed use scheme anchored by a new civic space and draw new businesses in the town alongside providing new homes for local people.”

The Justice Walk development is part of a masterplan for the town being brought forward by WCC and NBBC, which continues to serve as a crucial tool in showing potential developers, stakeholders and others what is possible in terms of developing the site.

The aim is to encourage greater diversification within the town centre, to increase footfall and support existing businesses.