Plans put forward for four detached houses near Dunchurch farm

Outline planning permission is being sought for four detached houses and an access road on land adjoining a Dunchurch farm.

Paperwork submitted to Rugby Borough Council explains that the site, which is currently laid to pasture next to Homestead Farm, Coventry Road, is part of a wider area allocated for development within the council’s Local Plan 2011-2031.

Developers Fine Eco-homes want to build four detached two-storey houses with garaging. Their design statement explained that there would be "spacious gardens surrounding the properties which would help ensure that the green nature of the site was retained as much as possible" although a leylandii hedge would need to be removed so that the existing access could be widened.

It adds: “Hedgerows could be enhanced by planting gaps with native hedgerow shrubs. The planting scheme around the new housing will also use a high proportion of indigenous or berry bearing tree and shrub species of higher value for local wildlife.

“Bat roosting and bird nesting opportunities such as swift boxes can be added to the new dwellings to provide a gain for biodiversity within the development. Holes will be provided in the base of any new solid boundary features such as close-boarded fences to maintain foraging routes for hedgehogs.”

The site will be accessed off the B4429 Coventry Road to the north of the village, using an existing drive.

Comments on the application can be made until September 7.

The planning statement added: “This existing access off the highway is on the outside of a shallow bend which provides good visibility in either direction. It is also well within the 30mph speed restriction (upon the approach to and exit from the village of Dunchurch).”