Possession order given over Nuneaton tenant's catalogue of bad behaviour

Nuneaton Justice Centre

A court has awarded a possession order against a tenant at Dorlecote Court, Nuneaton, for anti-social behaviour, rent arrears and abandonment of the property.

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council were successful in a possession hearing at Nuneaton Justice Centre last Thursday, February 24.

The council first became aware of issues after it received complaints alleging drug dealing was taking place in and around the property, in October 2021.

Housing officers worked in partnership with Warwickshire Police Safer Neighbourhoods Team to gather evidence and secure the property following criminal damage and abandonment.

The tenant also placed an advert online in which they attempted to sub-let the property to an unsuspecting member of the public, who was de-frauded of £800.

Housing officers liaised with the online advertisement company, the advertisement was removed and the innocent party was refunded by their bank.

The case was entered to court promptly to take legal action against the tenant and the borough council was awarded a forthwith possession order allowing immediate possession of the property.

The council's portfolio holder for housing, Cllr Clare Golby, said: “We take a zero tolerance approach to people like this who are not able to treat their tenancy in a responsible manner. The vast majority of our tenants are decent, hard-working people, and we won’t allow a small number of people like this to spoil things for others.