£2.4m could be lost if Rugby’s Avon Mill Roundabout road project is not saved

Warwickshire County Council has been granted more than £2.4 million to try to save a “critical” roads project in Rugby – but it risks losing the cash if the plans are abandoned.

Plans to increase the capacity of the Avon Mill Roundabout, add an extra roundabout at the junction of Newbold Road and Hunters Lane, connect with dual carriageway and build a bridge for bikes and pedestrians were first mooted more than a decade ago.

The county’s cabinet approved the creation of an outline business case back in January 2023, an element that was, at that point, scheduled to be done by September 2023.

Papers informing the decision to accept extra government cash this week detailed how it had “taken longer and required more effort than envisaged at the time” to develop the outline business case.

(Photo: Warwickshire County Council).

They cite "difficulties in finalising the new bridge arrangement across the River Avon due to complexities in the flood modelling” as well as the Department for Transport (DfT) questioning post-Covid traffic flows, leading to initial funding being fully "exhausted".

The DfT has “recognised” the problems, providing £2,466,041 to help the council continue work on justifying a project for which the county is now “assuming an outturn scheme cost of £40 million” – significantly up from the £23.585 million estimated in January 2023.

If it does go ahead, the council must contribute 15 per cent to the project, which based on the current estimated cost is £6 million, much more than initially thought.

Section 106 money – cash taken from developers during the planning process – will make up some of that but the county expects needing to find somewhere between £2.678 and £3.578 million to top up the fund, money that “has not yet been identified”.

The plans for the Avon MIll roundabout (photo: Warwickshire County Council).

The report goes on to acknowledge that “the recently identified design change creates some uncertainty on whether the grant money will be sufficient to complete the outline business case, but work is ongoing to re-establish the costs and ensure delivery is within the available funds”.

The council has asked questions on the likelihood of the new grant being clawed back and say “the DfT has responded stating, based on past practice, it would not expect to seek reimbursement” but acknowledges that it would have every right to.

It adds: “If the budget for the delivery of either the outline business case work or the full project is exceeded, WCC would be required to absorb the additional expenditure from its own financial resources, for which a funding source has not yet been identified.

“An increase in expenditure by WCC would adversely impact on its reputation as well as creating a financial pressure.”

Despite the risks, the county’s corporate board – senior officers employed by the county – advised deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance and property Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston) to sign off accepting the cash “on the balance of opportunities and risks this grant offer presents”, an invitation he accepted on Tuesday (January 14).