Residents shocked at sight of new 5G mast in Nuneaton

People living in the Stockingford area of Nuneaton were left shocked yesterday, Thursday, when a huge new 5G mast was put up in their area.

A suitably large lorry and support crew arrived to put the mast up at the junction of Wiclif Way and Malvern Avenue - and it towers over everything around it.

The planning application caused controversy when it went before Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council in January.

As Warwickshire World reported at the time, a statement was read out at the planning committee meeting outlining the health concerns of someone living near to the proposed site.

This explained that the man's wife suffered from multiple chemical sensitivity which meant she suffered from electrical hypersensitivity and was seriously affected by things like masts and CCTV cameras.

Referring to the Human Rights Act 1998, he said: “While it [the mast] may be compliant with ICNRP [International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection] guidelines, the implications for the individual are being ignored. This Act clearly states that individuals should be taken into account - if this mast goes ahead then this Act will have been clearly ignored.”

The agent for applicants CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd, said there were constraints as to where the mast could go and that it would give better coverage - and despite a difference of opinion among councillors they decided not to stop it going ahead.

But now it is in position, it has caused a fresh wave of controversy.

One nearby resident told us: "A beautiful new 5g mast was erected at the junction of Malvern Avenue and Wiclif Way in Stockingford yesterday. It’s huge!

"We live just around the corner in Malvern Avenue and had heard nothing about it. Only a handful of residents had received communication of the plan."