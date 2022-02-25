Rugby council puts community grant funding on hold because not enough people put in requests for help

File image.

Funding for one-off community grants has been put on hold by Rugby Borough Council due to not enough organisations coming forward with requests for help.

But the decision has been called ‘disappointing’ by one councillor who highlighted some of the areas that had benefited from grants.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to suspend the awards was taken by cabinet members in January and rubber stamped at this week’s (February 22) full council meeting.

It will mean £63,410 will be returned to the council coffers pending a review.

A report considered by councillors explained: “Between 2016/17 and 2021/22 there have been five out of six years where there has been an under-allocation of funding.

"2021/22 was an extraordinary year, because of organisations’ reduced confidence in delivering projects and the amount of alternative funding available as part of the pandemic recovery.

“The impact of WCAVA on supporting the sector to identify and pursue alternative funding should also be considered.

"In the first three financial quarters of 2021/22, they supported groups to apply for £95,000 in funding, with £59,000 already secured.”

Figures showed that more than half of the money available this financial year has yet to be awarded.

Speaking at this week’s council meeting, Cllr Mike Brader (Lab, New Bilton) said: “I think it's disappointing that the money we pay out in grants is going to be suspended for the next year.

"I take the point about the underspend that has happened recently, maybe that was to be expected during the pandemic.

“The projects can be varied and deliver things that are unfortunately necessary like provisions for people living with food poverty and great things like opening up access to sport for people with disabilities.

"They fund projects in the art world as well which is great to see.”

The report also explained that the popularity of the Rugby Lotto could also have impacted the number of organisations seeking council cash with these funds able to be used for day-to-day running costs as well as project delivery.

Cllr Emma Crane (Con, Leam Valley), the portfolio holder for communities, homes, digital and communications, said: “We are very supportive of the community and voluntary sector.

"This is not about trying to take money away from them, it is about looking at the reasons why there wasn’t a take-up this year and finding the best possible way to support the sector.