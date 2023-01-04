The future of Rugby Town Hall may be in question as part of the borough council’s ambitious regeneration plans for the town but ahead of any major changes, bosses are responding to staff requests to improve the present work environment.

A new clubroom at Rugby Town Hall is on its way in response to discussions with staff.

The Advertiser reported in November how the subsequently-approved regeneration document threw up the prospect of the council moving out of the town hall and being part of a public services hub elsewhere in the town.

Dramatic changes like that could be years away and in the meantime the council is looking to improve the current buildings as part of its ongoing work to make it, ‘the best organisation it can be’.

A report to the council’s cabinet on Monday, highlights how a number of changes are under way at the town hall to offer a better work environment.

This includes work on a new room for use in breaks away from work, in response to a staff survey.

The report says: ‘Feedback was gathered from the workforce through a clubroom consultation and a new clubroom design has been proposed. Staff made it very clear during the consultation they wanted a dedicated space away from their desk where they could relax, eat their lunch, be social and contribute positively to their wellbeing.

‘A bright new area is being created with a kitchen, bar, snacks and drinks vending, TV, comfortable seating to relax in, somewhere to socialise and eat, and tasteful decoration’.

