As we previously revealed, Cllr Lisa Parker went to the polls using an allotment plot to qualify to stand

A squabble over a Rugby councillor using an allotment to qualify for election was taken behind closed doors last week – but only after it took over the debate of a neighbourhood plan.

As we revealed in the Advertiser, Councillor Lisa Parker (Con, Bilton) went to the polls in May with an unnamed address in Northamptonshire showing on her paperwork, using a plot on Alwyn Road allotments, Rugby, to qualify to stand.

Labour group leader Councillor Michael Moran (Admirals & Cawston) referred to “the most infamous allotment holder in the country” in introducing an amendment to the Monks Kirby Neighbourhood Plan, a piece of work that sets out a community's preferences to help shape planning policies and decisions.

He requested a “small tweak” in addition to approving the plan, that Rugby Borough Council writes to the parish to ensure Monks Kirby residents get to rent any allotments, something that was amended to cover all residents of the borough of Rugby following an intervention by the Liberal Democrats.

It was supported and voted through but only after the Conservatives accused their opponents of “trying to score cheap points”.

Things then got heated when Cllr Moran hit back.

“Forgive me, but it is rather sanctimonious to be screaming about political point scoring,” he said.

“There is a reason we are talking about allotments being misused and it didn’t originate from this side of the town hall.”

Cllr Parker jumped in with a point of order, asking: “Am I being accused of something? Misused was the word used, what allegation is being made? Can I have a clarification, please?”

Councillor Maggie O’Rourke (Lab, Benn), who is the mayor of Rugby and obliged to chair meetings of full council in a politically-neutral manner, liaised with chief executive Mannie Ketley and Aftab Razzaq, the council’s chief officer for legal and governance.

She said: “I am not sure but we will clarify that for you, Councillor Parker. I will ask Aftab to speak to you later on.”

Cllr Parker interjected again: “I would like the gentleman to retract his comment. If he is not prepared to substantiate it with evidence, I would like it retracted in open chamber.”

Cllr O’Rourke replied: “I have told you we will reply to you after the meeting, Aftab will speak to you.”

The direction of travel had become clear earlier in the meeting when Cllr Moran questioned whether Cllr Parker should declare her allotment as a pecuniary – financial – interest as it “facilitates a payment”.

He also claimed Cllr Parker’s declaration of interests was “eight years out of date”.

Mr Razzaq said it was “matter for each individual councillor to determine” whether they should declare interests, adding: “I suggest that is looked at following this meeting rather than within this debate.”

Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Paddox) supported the amendment, citing a shortage of available allotments locally.