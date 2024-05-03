Rugby election 2024 live: Results are coming in
We are live at the count
Labour have been making gains from the Conservatives but not enough to overtake them on overall numbers.
Entering the election, the numbers going into today were 20 seats for the Conservatives, 12 Labour, 10 Lib Dems - 22 required for a majority.
Here are the results we have so far:
- Benn Ward - Labour hold
- Newbold and Brownsover Ward - Labour gain
- New Bilton Ward - Labour hold
- Admirals and Cawston Ward - Labour gain
- Coton and Boughton Ward - Labour gain
- Bilton Ward - Conservative hold
- Hillmorton Ward - Conservative hold
- Wolston and The Lawfords Ward - Conservative hold
- Rokeby and Overslade Ward - Lib Dem hold
- Revel and Binley Woods Ward - Conservative hold
- Dunsmore Ward - Conservative hold
- Clifton, Newton and Churchover Ward - Conservative hold
- Paddox Ward - Lib Dem hold
- Eastlands Ward - Lib Dem hold