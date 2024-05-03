Rugby election 2024: Tories cling on to status as biggest party - but what happens next is unclear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ruling Conservative group escaped Rugby Borough Council’s elections as the biggest party despite losing three seats and enduring four close shaves.

The Tories, who led the council despite being just short of a majority in 2023-24, fared better than other areas of the country but dropped from 20 seats to 17, Labour picking up each of them to hit 15.

The Liberal Democrats held the two seats they were defending on the day, falling agonisingly short of another blue scalp to remain on 10.

Labour made gains from the Conservatives but not enough to overtake them on overall numbers.

It leaves all three parties well short of the 22 seats they need for a majority.

What changed?

Labour gained Admirals & Cawston, Coton & Boughton and Newbold & Brownsover but fell just short in another trio that would have shifted a tight balance of power their way.

Tory cabinet members Councillor Adam Daly (Hillmorton) and Councillor Tim Willis (Wolston & the Lawfords) saw off Labour rivals by 42 and 88 votes, respectively, ensuring their party ended the day with more seats than any other party.

Councillor Jill Simpson-Vince (Con, Dunsmore) went through a recount but held off the challenge of Claire Sandison of the Lib Dems by just 20 votes – 944 to 924 – while Labour and the Green Party registered more than 500 votes between them.

Councillor Eve Hassell also got back in by a narrow margin – 26 votes – in Clifton, Newton & Churchover.

What happens now?

More Labour wins would have changed the outlook totally but as things stand, the Tories could only be ousted if Labour and the Lib Dems came together – not necessarily through a formal coalition but to vote against the Tories continuing to hold power.

Liberal Democrat group leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Paddox) confirmed talks had taken place before the election with the leaders of the Conservative and Labour groups without a formal resolution with either.

“We explained to them in the run up that we would release a proposed structuring of the council,” he said.

“That was presented to both groups with a very clear message that if they want to work with us on particular items, they need to come back to us with a proposal about how to do that. Not verbally, something written down that we can follow.

“It wouldn’t be a full agreement or coalition, it might be voting on particular issues.”

The Tories and Labour were tight lipped on such suggestions, insisting it was too early to be drawn on what would happen next.

Labour group leader Councillor Michael Moran (Admirals & Cawston) had mixed emotions about the outcome but declared himself pleased with his party’s progress.

“It is always bittersweet because I know how great those candidates would have been as councillors but we are putting forward a positive plan and I am over the moon that we had the most votes cast in Rugby," he said.

“We are growing. Our vote is up 22 per cent on when these seats were last contested in 2021, the Conservatives are down 40 per cent.

“Rome wasn't built in a day, we want to make Rugby a better place and we will do our best.”

He “categorically” ruled out a formal alliance with the Conservatives but not the Lib Dems, adding: “We are going to keep going and try to deliver for the residents of Rugby. We will work with councillors who want to work with us.

“After something like this, all you can focus on is the results. Going forward, what will be will be, I just want to thank the people of Rugby for backing Labour in a way that hasn’t happened for decades here.”

Deputy leader Councillor Ian Picker (Con, Hillmorton) said: “We will need to consider where we are.

"We have been a minority administration and I think we have made some great progress over the past year under Derek’s leadership (Councillor Derek Poole, leader).

“The key considerations are continuing to drive forward the programmes we have put in place, particularly around the town centre, the local plan and delivering new social housing. Those are the priorities we campaigned on and we will see what the next few days brings.”

Chairman of Rugby Conservative Association Adrian Warwick, who is also a county councillor, added: “Our main aim was to get today out of the way.

"We are disappointed but in a lot of ways, the vote for us held up in Rugby better than it did in a lot of other areas so we have to take that.”

